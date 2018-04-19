County Offers Reward for Information in Beating Death

MISSOULA — Missoula County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the March beating death of a 45-year-old woman.

Susan Wood was found in the road unconscious with a serious head injury on March 3. She died on March 16 without regaining consciousness.

Sheriff T.J. McDermott on Thursday renewed the agency’s request for any information that might help the investigation.

Officials said Wood walked almost everywhere she went and had a slight limp.

A review of surveillance video showed Wood walking near Lowe’s on Reserve Street about 90 minutes before she was found several miles away. She still had her purse and other personal items with her when she was found.

