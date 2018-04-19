Grizzly From Fatal 1956 Mauling Becomes Memorial for Victim

GREAT FALLS — The mount of a grizzly bear that in 1956 mauled a man to death has been made a memorial for the victim.

The Great Falls Tribune reported Wednesday that the grizzly killed 29-year-old Kenneth Scott while he was hunting with friends near the Flathead River.

The grizzly was killed by the hunting party after the attack.

The stuffed bear was on display for more than 50 years in the wildlife diorama at Hobby Land until it closed and Lithia Motors bought the building. Lithia general manager Mark McCarthy said he decided to donate it back to the community of Fort Benton after learning of the significance.

The bear was delivered to the Fort Benton Montana Museum’s and Heritage Complex and an exhibit is expected to be in place this summer.

