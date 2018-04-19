Moss Drops Out of Race for Montana’s US House Seat

HELENA — Former state Sen. Lynda Moss says she’s dropping out of Montana’s U.S. House race.

Moss’ exit leaves four candidates for the Democratic nomination in the June 5 primary election. The winner will take on Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte in the November election.

Her announcement Thursday comes after a sluggish fundraising quarter that saw her campaign raise about $32,000, which is slightly less than what she spent from January through March.

Moss said in a statement that she is proud of her campaign, but she has been up against formidable obstacles since joining the race. She says she will continue to serve Montana by finding common ground and working collaboratively on positive solutions.

Moss says she plans to make an endorsement after a May 3 candidate forum in Helena.

