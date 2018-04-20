Police Seek Suspect in Fire at Kalispell Business

The suspect sought in a fire investigation. Photos courtesy of the Kalispell Police Department

The Kalispell Police Department is seeking a suspect in a fire that broke out at a West Center Street business early Thursday morning.

The fire at Rick Anderson Snow Jobs and Dirt, a local snowmobile and off-road vehicle repair shop, was reported at about 1:30 a.m. April 19. A number of snowmobiles and off-road vehicles were destroyed in the blaze, but the building appeared untouched.

During the course of its fire investigation, KPD determined there was human involvement, and are searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information, no matter how big or small, can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 406-752-8477 or get in touch with KPD directly at 406-758-7794.

