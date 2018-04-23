Montana Revenue Director Mike Kadas Retiring in May

HELENA — Montana Revenue Director Mike Kadas is retiring next month after just over five years with the agency.

Agency spokeswoman Mary Ann Dunwell says Kadas helped streamline the state property tax appraisal process and negotiated the settlement of millions of dollars in contested taxes.

His last day on the job is May 11.

The agency is in the process of closing 28 of the state’s 56 property assessment division offices and imposed a hiring freeze due to state budget cuts. The closures began in September 2017 and are scheduled to continue through February 2019. Eight offices close on April 30. The closures were needed because the agency had to cut $1.7 million in Fiscal Year 2018 and $1.4 million in FY2019.

Kadas was a state representative from 1983 to 1996 and was mayor of Missoula from 1996 to 2006.

