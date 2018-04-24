Body in Montana River Investigated as Possible Homicide

BILLINGS – Montana authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found along the Yellowstone River in Billings as a possible homicide.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder on Tuesday identified the victim as 42-year-old Harriet P. Wilson of Billings.

Her body was found floating in a side-channel of the river on Sunday afternoon by a man walking in Two Moon Park.

Although there were no obvious signs of foul play, Linder says Wilson’s death is considered suspicious and will be investigated for the time being as a homicide.

An autopsy was performed but no details on the cause of death were released.

Comments

comments