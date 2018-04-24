Cascade County Sheriff Says Great Falls Shooting Victim Died

GREAT FALLS – A 57-year-old Great Falls man who was shot in the chest earlier this month has died.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said Tuesday that Steven Jacobsen had died. He did not say when.

Investigators still need to meet with Jacobsen’s doctor to determine if the gunshot wound was the only cause of death.

William Patrick Rose III was earlier charged with attempted deliberate homicide for the April 8 shooting.

He initially was arrested for assault with a weapon, but investigators learned Rose left several phone messages for Jacobson’s girlfriend threatening to kill Jacobson.

Prosecutors say three minutes after he left his last message he called 911 to report he’d shot Jacobson in self-defense.

