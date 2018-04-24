Escaped Wyoming Man, Montana Woman Die in California Crash

CASPER, Wyo. – A Wyoming man and a Montana woman who walked away from pre-release centers on April 7 have died of injuries suffered in a car crash in California.

Officials in Contra Costa County say 35-year-old Erica Pearce of Laurel, Montana, died soon after the April 17 crash near Oakley, California. Officials in Natrona County, Wyoming tell KTWO-AM that 37-year-old Jerome Dunks died several days later.

Dunks was wanted for leaving the Casper Re-Entry Center and taking a Honda Civic while purportedly on a test drive. The Civic was involved in the crash. Dunks had been sentenced for wrongful receipt or disposing of property in Hot Springs County, Wyoming.

KULR-TV reports Pearce was wanted for leaving a pre-release center in Billings, Montana. She had been serving time for assault on a peace officer, criminal endangerment and drug possession.

Comments

comments