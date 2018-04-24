‘Fox on the Fairway’ Opens at Bigfork Center for Performing Arts

A tribute from Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me A Tenor,” “Moon Over Buffalo”) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, “A Fox On the Fairway” takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man’s eternal love affair with golf. Directed by Meghan Sistok. Not recommended for children under 12.

Performances will be held at Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts on April 27 and 28, May 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m.; and April 29 and May 6 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for children. They can be purchased at Pocketstone Cafe, Bigfork Drug, Kalispell Grand Hotel. For more information, visit www.bigforkcommunityplayers.com or call 406-518-1170.

Comments

comments