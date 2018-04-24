Now that the weather is warming and it’s starting to look like summer, or at least fully spring, the state parks in the area are increasingly attractive destinations, and some begin offering services such as potable water and showers on May 1.

The Flathead Valley has 10 parks in the Montana State Parks system, and a few are among the most popular in the state. Along Flathead Lake, locals and tourists have access to Wayfarers, Yellow Bay, Finley Point, Big Arm, Wild Horse Island and West Shore state parks. Kalispell has Lone Pine, while Whitefish has Les Mason and Whitefish Lake state parks. There’s also Lake Mary Ronan State Park.

They all offer different scenery and services, with many providing camping and all with day-use recreation. Whether you’re looking for boating, hiking, bicycling, fishing, wildlife and bird watching, or simply a place to lounge and picnic, you can find it at one of the valley’s state parks.

For more information, visit www.stateparks.mt.gov.

