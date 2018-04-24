Prep Roundup: Flathead Track, Glacier Softball pick up wins

Flathead Boys Win Swede Dahlberg

Chad Hemsley won the 300-meter hurdles and Flathead bested a 14-team field to win the Swede Dahlberg Memorial track meet on April 21 in Butte.

The Braves scored 82 points as a team, using a balanced effort to edge out second-place Bozeman by one point. Billings Senior (58 points) was a distant third.

Hemsley was the only individual event winner for Flathead, but the Braves put up seven other top-three finishes. Dawson Rinehard was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, Ben Perrin was second in the 1,600, Michael Lee finished second in the shotput and Seth Moon was second in the triple jump. Flathead’s relay teams also both finished second.

Glacier’s Maria Frampton Wins Kalispell Invite

Junior Maria Frampton marched through the field at the Kalispell Invitational at Flathead Valley Community College on April 21 to win the title in the No. 1 singles flight.

The event included most of the Western AA conference, with Glacier, Flathead, Missoula Big Sky, Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel all sending players. Frampton bested Hellgate’s Maya Nguyen-Haberneski 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals and dispatched her Knights teammate Hannah Worden 6-3, 6-2 in the championship round.

Flathead’s Emma Hawkins finished first at No. 3 singles, beating Glacier’s Halie Burtosky 6-3, 6-1 in the finals. Kalispell schools also swept the girls doubles field, with McKenna Johnson and Maggie Rudbach (Glacier) winning at No. 1, Flathead’s Tess Huckeba and Olivia Mohatt prevailing at No. 2 and the Wolfpack’s Hailey Iverson and Janey Dittman topping the field at No. 3.

Glacier Sweeps Flathead in Crosstown Softball

Allee Meyer had five hits and Jenn Wallace went 4-for-4 in the second game as Glacier swept the first crosstown doubleheader of the season, beating Flathead 6-3 and 9-5 on April 17 at Glacier High School.

The Wolfpack overcame an early 2-0 deficit in game one to rally and win, getting a three-hit game from Addie Labrum in support of winning pitcher Sage Vanterpool. In the nightcap, Glacier’s offense pounded out 16 hits, including a pair of Meyer doubles.

Comments

comments