Raising the Roof: Housing Stats

Micheal Franklin, with Seven Hills Construction in Whitefish, frames a two-story addition to a home in Whitefish on April 19, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Construction season means it’s time for contractors in the valley to pour foundations and frame up new homes, townhomes, apartments, and condominiums as the Flathead continues to wrangle with having enough affordable housing for a rapidly growing population.

Subdivision proposals throughout the county and within city boundaries seek to add much-needed housing units to the valley, with multiple major projects making their way through the planning processes.

Flathead County was one of the busiest counties in the state for home starts in 2016 and 2017, keeping pace with perennial heavy-hitters Gallatin, Missoula, and Yellowstone counties. Also, in July 2017, Flathead County became the fourth county in the state to have 100,000 residents.

Information via U.S. Census Bureau, Kelley Appraisal, Montana Building Industry Association, and Montana Association of Realtors

Comments

comments