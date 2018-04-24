Under Construction: 2018

Under Construction
by Molly Priddy
A map outlining some of the major projects in the Flathead, both commercial and residential, with recent activity either working through the planning process or beginning construction this year.
Tips for Hiring a Contractor
by Myers Reece
For homeowners who need work completed on their property, or are looking to build a house from scratch, word of mouth and personal recommendations can offer a good starting point, but those methods aren’t always sufficient or readily available.
Raising the Roof: Housing Stats
by Molly Priddy
Flathead County was one of the busiest counties in the state for home starts in 2016 and 2017, keeping pace with perennial heavy-hitters Gallatin, Missoula, and Yellowstone counties. Also, in July 2017, Flathead County became the fourth county in the state to have 100,000 residents.
Public Infrastructure Projects Underway Across the Flathead
by Justin Franz
“We have an aggressive construction season coming up,” said Kalispell Public Works Director Susie Turner, and the same could be said for much of the valley. Here’s a look at some of the most prominent projects happening over the next few months.
Local Hardware Stores a Construction Resource
by Molly Priddy