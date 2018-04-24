News & Features

Under Construction: 2018

It's construction season in the Flathead Valley, and here's a look at the major projects coming up, summer's infrastructure work plan, tips for hiring contractors, do-it-yourselfers, and more

By Beacon Staff //

Under Construction

by Molly Priddy

A map outlining some of the major projects in the Flathead, both commercial and residential, with recent activity either working through the planning process or beginning construction this year.

Chris Franklin, with Seven Hills Construction in Whitefish, frames a two-story addition to a home in Whitefish. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Tips for Hiring a Contractor

by Myers Reece

For homeowners who need work completed on their property, or are looking to build a house from scratch, word of mouth and personal recommendations can offer a good starting point, but those methods aren’t always sufficient or readily available.

Homes are built in Silverbrook Estates north of Kalispell. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Raising the Roof: Housing Stats

by Molly Priddy

Flathead County was one of the busiest counties in the state for home starts in 2016 and 2017, keeping pace with perennial heavy-hitters Gallatin, Missoula, and Yellowstone counties. Also, in July 2017, Flathead County became the fourth county in the state to have 100,000 residents.

Construction along the Kalispell Bypass in 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Public Infrastructure Projects Underway Across the Flathead

by Justin Franz

“We have an aggressive construction season coming up,” said Kalispell Public Works Director Susie Turner, and the same could be said for much of the valley. Here’s a look at some of the most prominent projects happening over the next few months.

Western Building Center in Whitefish. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Local Hardware Stores a Construction Resource

by Molly Priddy

After such a long winter, it feels as though at every turn there are people swinging hammers in the sunshine or machinery digging up dirt for new developments. Contractors are busy as bees, with some reporting schedules full through 2019. So where should one look for help if they’ve decided to start a home-improvement project? Where do you even start?

