Montana Authorities Identify 9-year-old Killed in ATV Crash

HELENA — Authorities have identified the 9-year-old boy who died after crashing an all-terrain vehicle.

The Independent Record reports that Trystan James Stratton, a third-grade student at Boulder Elementary School, died in the crash Sunday afternoon.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the boy drove the side-by-side utility vehicle off the right side of Sloans Lane north of Boulder and then overcorrected. The vehicle tipped onto its side and the boy was ejected.

The patrol says the boy was not wearing a seat belt or a helmet and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boulder Elementary School Principal Maria Pace said a crisis support team would be available this week to help the school community.

