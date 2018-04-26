Billings Media Seek to Intervene in Suspended Officer Case

BILLINGS — The Billings Gazette and KTVQ-TV are seeking to intervene in a case filed by three police officers who want to keep their names private after they were suspended for having sex with a civilian police employee on city property.

Media organizations asked the city to release the officers’ names after learning about the suspensions. The city agreed to do so.

The officers then sought an injunction and a hearing over whether their identities should become public. District Judge Michael Moses granted the officers a temporary restraining order Monday and set a hearing for May 3. The newspaper and television station want to argue during that hearing in favor of releasing the names.

The Billings Police Department has identified the woman involved. Two of the encounters took place while the officers were on duty.

Comments

comments