Martin City Man Accused of Murder Following Hungry Horse Shooting

James William Quen of Martin City was arrested early Thursday after allegedly shooting Bradley Allen Winters in the chest. Photo courtesy of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office

A 33-year-old Hungry Horse man is dead and a 47-year-old Martin City man has been charged with deliberate homicide following a shooting late Wednesday.

James William Quen of Martin City was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly shooting Bradley Allen Winters in the chest.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in Hungry Horse at about 11:40 p.m. When they arrived they found Winters dead from a single gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that there had been an altercation involving a number of people outside Winters’ home and at some point Quen reportedly took out a gun. Quen allegedly fired the gun multiple times, hitting Winters once in the chest.

Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Quen at his Martin City home at about 1 a.m. on a single charge of deliberate homicide. Quen is currently detained at the Flathead County Detention Center awaiting formal charges from the county attorney’s office.

Curry said the investigation into the shooting would continue through today.

