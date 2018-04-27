Dems, GOP Argue Over Green Party Ballot Certification

MISSOULA – As Democrats and Republicans argue over whether Montana Green Party candidates should be on the ballot this fall, party coordinator Danielle Breck says the Green Party is being used as a pawn in “the same old political game.”

The Montana Democratic Party seeks to remove Green Party candidates from the ballot, arguing it wouldn’t have qualified without about 180 signatures that were either illegally gathered or don’t match voter registration cards.

District Judge Kathy Seeley heard arguments Tuesday. The hearing continues Monday in Helena.

Meanwhile, the Montana Republican Legislative Campaign Committee is asking to intervene in the case. The committee argues removing Green Party candidates from the ballot would make it harder for three Republican legislative candidates to win their races this fall. Both major parties have said Green Party candidates draw votes away from Democrats.

