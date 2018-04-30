Martin City Man Charged With Murder

James William Quen of Martin City was arrested early Thursday after allegedly shooting Bradley Allen Winters in the chest. Photo courtesy of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office

A 47-year-old Martin City man has been formally charged with deliberate homicide days after a dispute over money led to the shooting death of a 33-year-old Hungry Horse man.

The Flathead County Attorney’s Office formally charged James William Quen on April 27 with deliberate homicide. Quen will appear at an arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson on May 17 in Flathead County District Court.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry and court documents, deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in Hungry Horse at about 11:40 p.m. When they arrived they found Bradley Allen Winters dead from a single gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that there had been an altercation over money and clothing outside Winters’ home and at some point Quen reportedly took out a gun. Quen allegedly fired the gun multiple times, hitting Winters once in the chest.

Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Quen at his Martin City home soon after the shooting.

If convicted, Quen could face life in prison.

Comments

comments