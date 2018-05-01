‘Constellations’ Runs for Two Nights at O’Shaughnessy

Whitefish Theatre Co. presents its the final Black Curtain Theatre production of the season, “Constellations,” on May 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish.

Breathlessly navigating through the romantic journey of being in love, “Constellations” takes a chance encounter between two lost souls and opens the door to the infinite possibilities of their relationship, looking at how the tiniest change in the details of their lives can lead them on completely different paths.

Renee Frances Conn is the director for this production. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit www.whitefishtheatreco.org.

