Cow On The Loose

6:38 a.m. At least four dogs were barking in the Bigfork area.

7:49 a.m. Two other dogs were on the loose in Martin City.

8:08 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report that someone had taken their mail out of their mailbox and threw it on the ground.

8:10 a.m. A Whitefish man called to report problems with his “soon-to-be ex-wife.”

10:48 a.m. A Kalispell woman said her ex-boyfriend was causing problems because she has moved on and started dating other people.

10:52 a.m. A Kalispell woman pocket-dialed 911.

1:34 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that a nearby driver was doing a lousy job of staying on the road.

1:58 p.m. A man with dreadlocks pulled out a gun during a road rage incident in Kalispell.

2:30 p.m. A Columbia Falls man accidentally discovered his tenant’s marijuana garden.

3:41 p.m. A local man lost his car keys.

4:33 p.m. A man was screaming at the hospital.

5:38 p.m. A local woman pocket-dialed 911.

5:47 p.m. A local woman drank a little too much and just “went crazy.”

5:59 p.m. A number of residents in Kalispell were complaining about their neighbor and his new four-wheeler.

6:11 p.m. A cow was loose in Whitefish.

6:35 p.m. A Kalispell man said if his neighbor’s dog gets in his yard one more time “it’s all over.”

8:06 p.m. That cow in Whitefish was still on the loose.

Comments

comments