Cow On The Loose

6:38 a.m. At least four dogs were barking in the Bigfork area.
7:49 a.m. Two other dogs were on the loose in Martin City.
8:08 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report that someone had taken their mail out of their mailbox and threw it on the ground.
8:10 a.m. A Whitefish man called to report problems with his “soon-to-be ex-wife.”
10:48 a.m. A Kalispell woman said her ex-boyfriend was causing problems because she has moved on and started dating other people.
10:52 a.m. A Kalispell woman pocket-dialed 911.
1:34 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that a nearby driver was doing a lousy job of staying on the road.
1:58 p.m. A man with dreadlocks pulled out a gun during a road rage incident in Kalispell.
2:30 p.m. A Columbia Falls man accidentally discovered his tenant’s marijuana garden.
3:41 p.m. A local man lost his car keys.
4:33 p.m. A man was screaming at the hospital.
5:38 p.m. A local woman pocket-dialed 911.
5:47 p.m. A local woman drank a little too much and just “went crazy.”
5:59 p.m. A number of residents in Kalispell were complaining about their neighbor and his new four-wheeler.
6:11 p.m. A cow was loose in Whitefish.
6:35 p.m. A Kalispell man said if his neighbor’s dog gets in his yard one more time “it’s all over.”
8:06 p.m. That cow in Whitefish was still on the loose.