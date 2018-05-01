Flair Boutique Moves to Kalispell’s Main Street

Flair Boutique will celebrate the grand opening of its new Main Street location on May 18 in Kalispell.

The shop sells all manner of gifts, jewelry, greeting cards, souvenirs, arts, home décor, holiday items, and more. It was originally located on Second Street East in Kalispell, and is moving into the space previously occupied by Beckman’s Fine Furnishings at 123 Main St.

Beckman’s has moved to 194 Frontage Park south of town.

Flair will be participating in the May 4 Ladies’ Night Out event, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting on May 18 at 4 p.m., followed by celebratory drinks provided by the Kalispell Brewing Company.

For more information on Flair Boutique, visit www.flairmt.com.

Comments

comments