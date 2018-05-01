Kalispell Native Joe Pistorese Released by Mariners

Joe Pistorese helps out at practice for the Kalispell Lakers in 2015. Beacon file photo

The Seattle Mariners released Kalispell native Joe Pistorese on April 22 after the left-hander posted a 9.53 ERA in three appearances at Double-A Arkansas.

Pistorese, 25, was drafted by the Mariners out of Washington State University in the 17th round in 2015 and played for six different teams in Seattle’s system during parts of four seasons. In 2017, Pistorese won a California League championship with the High-A Modesto Nuts and finished the regular season with 49 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings. In his professional career, Pistorese is 9-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He has allowed only 103 hits in 126 2/3 innings, with 148 strikeouts against 35 walks.

A former Kalispell Lakers standout, Pistorese pitched for four seasons at Washington State, earning all-Pac 12 Conference honors as a senior.

