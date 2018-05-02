Billings Man Charged with Assault, Stomping on Man’s Head

BILLINGS — A 35-year-old Billings man is charged with aggravated assault for an attack that left another man with a serious brain injury from which he may not recover.

The Billings Gazette reports Adam Michael Wilson was charged Tuesday for an assault that happened early Sunday. Justice of the Peace David Carter set Wilson’s bail at $150,000.

Charging documents say a witness told police she saw a man punch another man in the face causing him to fall backward into the street. She said the man then stomped on the victim’s head.

Wilson told officers the other man had punched him in the nose so he punched back. He denied kicking the man in the head.

Prosecutors say the injured man remained unconscious Tuesday and has a poor prognosis for recovery. Officials did not release his name.

