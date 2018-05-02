Gov. Bullock Declares Statewide Flooding Emergency

Wednesday’s declaration allows the governor to mobilize state resources and the Montana National Guard to protect life, health and property.

Bullock says recent rainfall and rapid snowmelt have combined to cause rivers, streams and tributaries to rise out of their banks across the state.

The State Emergency Coordination Center has received numerous emergency declarations from local and tribal jurisdictions throughout the state.

On April 18, the governor issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to flooding in seven counties, on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and in the town of Chester. The counties involved were: Pondera, Hill, Blaine, Valley, Toole, Liberty and Petroleum counties.

Flooding moved into western and central Montana this week.