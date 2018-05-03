Search Underway for Illinois Man Missing in South-Central Montana

BILLINGS — The Stillwater County sheriff’s office is looking for a 45-year-old Illinois man who is considered missing under suspicious circumstances after his vehicle was found in the south-central Montana town of Reed Point.

Sgt. Randy Smith says Paul Batson’s Dodge Charger was found Sunday evening.

Officers want to talk with anyone who may have had contact with Batson, who is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches (188 centimeters) tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Smith tells The Billings Gazette said his agency is working with Bozeman police on the investigation, but didn’t reveal the circumstances under which Batson’s car was found.

Smith did not immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking to learn where Batson lives in Illinois.

Comments

comments