Kalispell Chamber Supports ‘Yes’ on School Levy

The Kalispell Chamber board of directors voted unanimously to support the Kalispell elementary district operating levy request. Why would this group of business owners vote to increase their property taxes? Quite simply, they believe that quality schools are a critical component of a good economy and a strong community.

Kalispell is one of the fastest growing communities in the state and nation over the past 25 years and this growth requires us keep pace with our schools just as we do with our hospitals, roads, and airports. We are fortunate to have high-performing students and schools districts. Let’s keep it that way.

Our strategic plan calls us to work with education and workforce systems to support the high-wage, high-growth industry sectors such as health care and manufacturing. The Flathead Valley health care industry is projected to need 250 net new jobs per year for the next 10 years; manufacturing gained 32 establishments just in the last three years. Both of these areas increasingly require jobs with education beyond a high school diploma. And, Kalispell Schools and Flathead Valley Community College are working with us to support the students and curriculum needed to secure 21st century skills and good-paying jobs.

For our board, maintaining our high-quality, high-performing schools is worth the cost of this levy request.

Joe Unterreiner, president

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce

