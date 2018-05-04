Man Rescued from Clark Fork River in Missoula

MISSOULA — Montana police say a man who jumped into a river in Missoula to try to save his dog was rescued by others.

Missoula Police Sgt. James Caton says the incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the Clark Fork River.

Caton says the man got stuck under a log after he entered the river.

Others nearby were able to pull him out before emergency responders arrived. The was taken to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Caton says the dog could not be saved, but the man is expected to make a full recovery.

