Support Garner for House District 7

We are supporting Frank Garner for House District 7 again this year. As longtime Republicans we are grateful that someone with Frank’s extensive experience as a business owner, public safety administrator and public servant is willing to continue to serve.

We know how hard it is to try and meet the needs of the community and we’ve spent much of our lives trying to meet the high expectations that come with public service. Watching Frank gives us hope for the future because we know he is willing to solve problems and make the hard decisions that his office requires and that this state desperately needs. We know he could spend his time in other pursuits and we respect and admire that he chooses to spend this part of his life in service to our area.

We need people like Frank who are willing to stand up to the critics and who realize how important investing in infrastructure, jobs and education are while still recognizing the importance of producing and managing balanced budgets. We hope you’ll join us in supporting Frank’s continued service to Kalispell and to Montana by voting for him in the upcoming election.

Dale and Lois Lauman

Lakeside

Comments

comments