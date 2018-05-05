Scott an Excellent Choice for Commissioner

Gerald “Jay” Scott is running for Flathead County commissioner and I urge all to vote in the upcoming primary election. Jay is an excellent choice for the office. I have known Jay for several years, working with him in the county fair business. Jay was one of the best fair managers I had pleasure to do business with. His job as fair manager was important to him in because the fair was vital to the members of 4-H and FFA along with many other families of the area.

As a commissioner you can count on Jay to give careful consideration and thought to the issues facing the valley in this rapid period of growth. He will weigh the pros and cons of each issue before casting a vote for the good of the population of the valley. Jay is an honest, hard-working individual and will continue that work ethic as your county commissioner.

When marking your ballot for county commissioner, please consider Jay as the best person for the job.

Donna Rae Stollfuss

Marion

