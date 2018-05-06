Garner a Dedicated Public Servant

I have known Rep. Frank Garner for over 20 years, and have had the privilege of serving with him over the last two sessions in the House of Representatives.

Frank has dedicated his life to public service. I’ve always known him to be friendly, compassionate, hard working, smart and loyal, especially to the citizens of Kalispell. He is one of the most effective representatives I’ve worked with and knows how to get things done. Frank is not afraid to take tough and unpopular stances on many topics when he believes it’s the right thing to do. We agreed on most ideas and he was always respectful when there was disagreement.

Rep. Garner is the right choice and I’m convinced he will continue to work hard for the citizens of Kalispell and Montana. Please vote for Frank Garner for House District 7 on June 5th and again on November 6th!

Rep. Steve Lavin

R-Kalispell

