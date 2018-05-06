Opinion

Jay’s a Common-Sense Conservative

We have known Jay to spend countless hours volunteering

By Mark and Debbie Newman //

Having known Jay Scott and his family for many years has provided us with the opportunity to deal with Jay in both professional and non-professional situations. Jay’s down-to-Earth attitude makes him very approachable and easy to deal with in many situations.

We have known Jay to spend countless hours volunteering with the 4-H programs and other non-profit organizations within our Community.

With Jay’s strong leadership skills and common sense approach to dealing with the many questions and problems being dealt with by a local county government, we feel he is a great candidate to lead our county into the future.

Jay’s desire to bring a conservative, common sense approach to the commissioner position in Flathead County is a direction we strongly support. We hope that others will see the honesty and leadership skills that Jay has to bring to this position.

Mark and Debbie Newman
Kalispell

