First Responders for Brian Heino for Sheriff

Another election season is upon us and the citizens of Flathead County are being called upon to decide, among other races, who they want for their next sheriff. There is a particular group of neighbors who encourage you to vote for Brian Heino for sheriff of Flathead County. That group is made up of Flathead County’s local first responders. They have read this letter and given their names in approval of it supporting for Brian Heino for sheriff. This group of people work and have worked alongside Brian and witnessed his leadership ability firsthand and they are asking you to vote Heino for sheriff.
As industry professionals, we can say more than any other candidate, Brian has the focus, the resolve, and the experience needed to bring value, integrity, and effectiveness to the sheriff’s office. Often in politics words like that are thrown around flippantly, but examples are hard to find. Ask the first responders who support Brian and they will give you examples of what he has done in and around their respective agencies to improve response times, effectiveness, and taxpayer value.
Hopefully, as a resident of Flathead County you know someone in the first responder community you can ask why we support Heino for sheriff. You may know us as law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, search and rescue personnel, and others. Ask us about what Brian has done for this county and will do as our sheriff. We’d be glad to tell you.
Bradley Beaulieu,Kalispell
Andrew Yuasa-Green,Bigfork
Chris Roberts,Bigfork
Nelson Grant, Columbia Falls
Jan Roth, Columbia Falls
Kim Vierra, Kalispell
Lon Blanc, Whitefish
Tyler Johnson, Lakeside
Nick Fister, Kalispell
Marquis Laude, Marion
Diane Phillips, Marion
Luke Smith, Lakeside
Karen Michels, Kalispell
Charles Williams, Kalispell
Anthony Robinson, Kalispell
James Dion, Lakeside
Andy Upton, Columbia Falls
Justin Turner, Kalispell
Rick Upton, Columbia Falls
McKenna Harvey, Columbia Falls
Jordan Beaulieu, Kalispell
Andy Doyle, Columbia Falls
Sam Nunnally, Kalispell
Jon Rashleigh-Kalispell
Deb Sullivan, Columbia Falls
Nathan Richardson, Kalispell
Alan Brooks, Columbia Falls
Caleb Pleasants, Kalispell
Jeff Perry, Kalispell
Logan Shawback, Kalispell
Travis Smith, Kalispell
Matt Vanderark, Somers
Jessie Olsen, Kalispell
Colt Hicks, Marion
Scott McConnell, Kalispell
Chris Fraser, Kalispell
Doug Petch, Kalispell
Nathan Russell, Lakeside
Chris Johnston, Kalispell
Ron Ekert, Kalispell
Bob Lee, Bigfork
Mandi Perry, Kalispell
Jeff Perry, Kalispell
Josh Buls, Kalispell
Chris Roberts, Kalispell
Tracy DeBuys, Kalispell
Dustin Andersen, Kalispell
Kristi Massey, Kalispell
Nora Bledsoe, Kalispell
Wendy Upton, Columbia Falls