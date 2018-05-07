Montana is a Moral State

When I heard Sen. Jon Tester on several national media outlets the other day in regards to him doing his duty as the Democratic chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I was a proud Montanan. Tester has an obligation to uphold the reports of the 20 military service members that came forward with disturbing issues related to Dr. Ron Jackson and his consideration for director of the Veterans’ Affairs Administration.

I was dismayed to hear President Donald Trump comment that Montana loves him and the fact that Tester was doing his job would cause problems in Montana. While Trump bragged how he may have won by 20 points in the last election, Montana is a purple state, and Montanans will not vote for a morally defunct Republican Party. In Montana, we hold high our values of transparency, hard work, and honesty. We respect the word of our military members and we honor their service.

Thank you, Senator Tester, for representing Montana and the United States so well.

Joan Vetter Ehrenberg

Whitefish

