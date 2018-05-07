Randy Brodehl Deserves Your Vote for County Commissioner

If you care about property and property values, your candidate for county commissioner is Randy Brodehl.

As longtime residents of Flathead County, we know that our commissioners have a huge impact on the everyday operations and management of our county. It may not always be obvious, but their decisions do matter. CSKT Water Compact comes to mind!

We are encouraging everyone to get to know all four candidates’ platforms. Check out their websites, Facebook pages, track them down at events, and ask tough questions!

Randy Brodehl has the experience and understanding of the major issues in the Flathead. He already served our community for years as Kalispell’s fire chief and as a Legislator. We know that he cares about public safety, personal property and a conservative budget.

Please vote June 5.

Caroline and Harry Solomon

Bigfork

