Glacier Track Teams Sweep Archie Roe Invite

Glacier's Annie Hill competes in the 800-meter race at the Western AA Divisional track meet at Legends Stadium on May 19, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Wolfpack won the boys and girls team titles at the annual Archie Roe Invitational at Legends Stadium on May 5.

Glacier bested more than a dozen teams in both competitions, scoring 157 points on the boys side to outpace second-place Flathead (125 1/2). In the girls competition, Glacier’s 118 points topped Missoula Hellgate (93) and the Bravettes (78).

Senior Annie Hill, the 2017 Gatorade Montana Track and Field Athlete of the Year, played a starring role in Glacier’s big day, dominating at the middle distances. Hill took home the 400-meter title in 59.07 seconds and outpaced Bigfork’s Bryn Morley to win the 800 in 2:11.39. Her Wolfpack teammate, Faith Brennan, also won two events, leading the way in the 100 hurdles and triple jump.

As for the boys, Glacier’s standout sprinters were on center stage, winning the 100 (Ethan Larson), 200 (Drew Turner) and 400 (Larson), along with the 4×100 relay. Hunter Nicholson also won twice, taking the high jump and long jump. Flathead’s Chad Hemsley won both hurdles races and his teammate Michael Lee claimed first place in the shot put and discus.

Other local individual event winners included:

GIRLS — Jessica Barnhart, Flathead (100); Haile Norred, Bigfork (200); Adrian Schnee, Glacier (300 hurdles); Madde Boles, Flathead (high jump); Megan Reike, Flathead (pole vault); Flathead 4×100 relay; Bigfork 4×400 relay

BOYS — Ben Perrin, Flathead (1,600); Ben Windauer, Columbia Falls (pole vault); Mark Estes, Glacier (triple jump); Evan Todd, Glacier (javelin); Flathead 4×400 relay

