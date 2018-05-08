Kalispell’s Ali Williams All-Conference at Carroll

Carroll College’s Ali Williams, a Glacier High School graduate, was named to the All-Cascade Conference second team on May 2.

Williams was the Saints’ top pitcher this spring, posting a 2.67 ERA in 24 appearances in the circle, striking out 136 batters in 155 innings. Only a sophomore, Williams was also one of Carroll’s top offensive threats, batting .314 and leading the team in home runs (five), RBIs (26), walks (23) and on-base percentage (.420).

At Glacier, Williams led the Wolfpack to the 2015 Class AA state championship and a return trip to the title game the following season. She threw two perfect games as a high school senior — the only two in Glacier history — and was a three-time all-state honoree.

Carroll enjoyed the winningest season in school history in 2018, posting a 28-22 record and advancing to the Cascade Conference tournament.

