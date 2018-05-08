Local Roundup: Glacier Tennis Ace Stars at Late-Season Tournament

Freshman Rory Smith Third at Helena Invitational

Glacier’s No. 1 singles player, freshman Rory Smith, downed Billings Senior’s Jesse Dimich-Louvet 6-1, 6-0 in the consolation finals to claim third place at the 44th annual Helena Tennis Invitational on May 5.

The two-day tournament featured many of the top Class AA players and teams in the state, with Billings Skyview’s Aidan Binau winning at No. 1 singles and handing Helena’s Cory Bowlby — last year’s runner-up in the state tournament — his first loss of 2018 in the process. Bowlby knocked out Smith in the semifinals.

The Wolfpack doubles team of Tyler Keller and Kyle Buckingham also reached the consolation finals in Helena, although they lost their match to finish in fourth place.

The Western AA Divisional tennis tournament is May 10-11 in Great Falls. The Class AA state tournament will be held the following week at Flathead Valley Community College.

Softball Reaches Final Week of Regular Season in Class AA

Glacier and Flathead close out the regular season with their second crosstown doubleheader on May 10 as both teams jockey for position entering the Class AA playoffs.

The Wolfpack (9-7, 6-5 Western AA) sit in fourth place as of May 7 with a chance to finish as high as third once the final week of regular season games shakes out. Glacier swept Flathead (4-13, 2-9) at home earlier this season, but the Bravettes can enjoy a measure of revenge and climb in the standings with a win or two in the rematch at Kidsports Complex.

The Class AA softball divisional playoffs will be held the week of May 14. The top four teams in both the Western AA and Eastern AA will advance to the double-elimination state tournament, May 24-26 in Helena.

Kalispell Lakers Earn Pair of Road Wins

Randy Stultz homered in both halves of a doubleheader to lead the Kalispell Lakers AA to 3-1 and 13-7 victories over the Butte Miners in the Mining City on May 6.

Stultz had two of Kaispell’s five hits in the opener, adding a double to his home run. Drew Scherrer earned the win, limiting Butte to just six hits. In the nightcap, the Lakers offense erupted for 11 runs in the first four innings in support of winning pitcher Logan Siblerud. Taylor Morton, Eric Seaman, Brandon Jordan, Ryan Symmes and Evan Todd all had two hits in the victory.

The Lakers return home to Griffin Field on May 12 for a doubleheader against the Helena Senators at 1 p.m.

