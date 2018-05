When: Friday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish

More info: www.feastwhitefish.com

Feast Whitefish kicks off with the 3rd Annual Distiller’s Fest, an opening night cocktail party at Grouse Mountain Lodge. Ten of Montana’s best micro-distilleries will be on hand, serving up the finest whiskies, vodkas, liquors and designer cocktails accompanied by an all-star lineup of amazing appetizers from top Whitefish restaurants and caterers.

