When: Saturday, May 12, at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Condon Work Center

More info: rob@svconnections.org or 754-3137

Join Swan Valley Connections (SVC) in celebrating the 25th Anniversary of World Migratory Bird Day with a day-long bird count. For emerging birders, or those who wish to count with others, SVC staff will offer an introduction to bird identification presentation at 8:30 a.m. at the Condon Work Center (6887 MT Highway 83), followed by a group field count in the Elk Creek Conservation Area.

Comments

comments