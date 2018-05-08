Suspicious Times in Columbia Falls

6:49 a.m. A Kalispell man was passed out in his car.

9:53 a.m. A local man said he had been talking with the “feds” about drugs.

10:08 a.m. A Columbia Falls man accused his brother-in-law of doing a lousy job of keeping the car on the road the night before.

12:54 p.m. A suspicious bus was reported in Columbia Falls.

1:55 p.m. A suspicious man was reported in Columbia Falls.

2:09 p.m. A Kalispell man accidentally called 911.

3:09 p.m. A Columbia Falls man wanted to know why his car was towed over the weekend.

3:52 p.m. Someone was driving poorly in Kalispell.

5:39 p.m. A man wearing a hat was waving down traffic in Kalispell.

6:07 p.m. A friendly dog was reported in Kila on the side of the road.

7:16 p.m. Some slash piles burned out-of-control near Whitefish.

8:09 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman called police with concerns about the safety of her son’s school and President Donald Trump.

8:20 p.m. Some car parts went missing in Hungry Horse.

10:16 p.m. A Bigfork man was afraid that he was going to hurt his brother.

