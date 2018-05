A 23-year-old Eureka man died in a single-car crash on Monday, according to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry.

The crash occurred near the Flathead/Lincoln county line on U.S. Highway 93, on May 7 at 3:45 a.m.

Gage M. Pluid died after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and rolled. Pluid, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

