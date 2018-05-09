Jazz Night with the Maestro at the O’Shaughnessy Center

John Zoltek, Music Director and Conductor of the Glacier Symphony, will plug in his electric guitar and dive into his “musical alter ego” for this show featuring his original tunes, arranged for jazz combo and strings. For the show, the O’Shaughnessy Cultural Arts Center in Whitefish will be transformed into “Z” jazz club with cabaret seating at tables and refreshments available at a no-host wine bar.

Proceeds from the concert will support “Youth Music Experience” an outreach and education program that provides Flathead Valley youth an opportunity to experience symphonic music. The audience will be treated to a short video on the subject during intermission.

The show is at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 11. Tickets for the event are $30 for mezzanine seats overlooking the band, $49 for cabaret table seating on the main floor, and reserved tables are also available. Buy tickets online at www.gscmusic.tix.com or call (406) 407-7000.

