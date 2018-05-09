Noisy Neighbors

8:30 a.m. A Kalispell woman called the cops on her grandson.

9:07 a.m. A Kalispell resident was trying to resolve some pet problems with his neighbors but they were not being particularly helpful.

11:06 a.m. A dog in Somers named Gus was chasing cars.

11:23 a.m. A Kalispell resident accused their neighbor of leaving a bag of meat in their driveway in an elaborate attempt to poison a dog.

11:45 a.m. A Kalispell resident found some needles and a glass pipe while hiking in the woods and wanted to turn them into law enforcement.

1:08 p.m. A Kalispell woman kept falling asleep in her car.

2:19 p.m. A Polebridge man accused his neighbor of shooting a gun at him.

4:58 p.m. A noisy Columbia Falls man wanted to know why sheriff’s deputies kept visiting his neighbor’s home.

7:50 p.m. Dogs were standing in the middle of the road.

8:16 p.m. A Kila resident reported “12 dozen” dogs barking near his house.

