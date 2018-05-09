Real Estate Market Trends

What’s happening to Flathead land parcel values? Lots (pun intended). This chart shows median prices per acre (by city) 2-3 years ago, past year and active now. Whitefish is varied; Bigfork has a nice banker’s trend; Columbia Falls, Kalispell and Lakeside appear surging; Somers and Kila appear relatively stable.

Median acres per parcel (active, past year, 2-3 years ago) by city: Whitefish (1, 0.5, 1), Bigfork (0.6, 0.5, 0.7), Columbia Falls (1.1, 1.1, 2.1), Kalispell (1.6, 2.4, 4.1), Lakeside (3.1, 5.4, 6.4), Somers (5.1, 5, 4.1), Kila (20.6, 10.1, 10.0).

Median days on market (active, past year, 2-3 years ago) by city: Whitefish (303, 182, 196), Bigfork (320, 232, 154), Columbia Falls (197, 119, 225), Kalispell (184, 166, 184), Lakeside (349, 164, 203), Somers (160, 197, 167), Kila (316, 198, 203).

