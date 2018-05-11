Man Plucked from Montana Floodwaters as Waters Keep Rising

MISSOULA – Rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as Montana authorities issued new evacuation orders and waters continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

The rescued man had been using a small raft to reach a camp for transients on a partially submerged island on the raging Clark Fork River in Missoula Thursday night.

Firefighters at the river’s edge noticed him hanging onto a tree, still in the raft. Rescuers used a small watercraft to pull him to safety.

The Clark Fork is expected to crest Saturday at its highest level in 100 years. Evacuation orders have been issued for three more houses. Many residents of the 60 houses already under evacuation orders have refused to leave.

Floodwaters also were threatening homes along the Blackfoot River near Lincoln.

Comments

comments