Bullock a Detriment to Libby Economy

As owners of a business that creates over $10 million in gross annual sales we have long awaited the construction and operation of either the proposed Rock Creek or Montanore mines in northwest Montana. We have had a front row seat to the endless barrage of obstacles put in their path for 30 years by environmental extremists.

With both projects recently acquired by Hecla Mining, and the end of the permitting saga within sight, we now have our own state government attempting to block what is the brightest spot on our economic horizon.

We’re not bureaucratic lawyers or politicians looking for an opportunity to make good on campaign contributions. We are simply Americans, hard working businessmen living in a community that desperately needs steady, family wage jobs that these mines will create . We also are people who care that these mines are developed right and environmental impacts are minimized.

But to have our state conclude that Hecla, a 127-year-old mining company that has never owned or operated a mine in our state, is a “Bad Actor” is ridiculous. It’s also an oxymoron. Open for business Governor Bullock? We think not. You are a detriment to our economy!

Terry L. Andreessen and Terry R. Andreessen

Libby

