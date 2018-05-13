Brodehl Leads by Example

Randy Brodehl is a man of character, who leads by example, and possesses true statesmanship skills. I am confident that he would make a great county commissioner in the Flathead. By observing him over the years, I have seen how sharply he administrates his construction and cabinetry business, the manner in which he treats everyone with dignity and respect, and is a humble, authentic public servant (as a Montana state representative). Randy will lead the Flathead to a better place for family and business, not as a politician who promises utopian ideals, but as a hard-working man with two feet firmly planted in the Flathead.

Curtis Bartel

Kalispell

