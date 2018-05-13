We Deserve Better Choice for VA

This isn’t about being Republican or Democrat. It’s about a friend caught in an ambush pinned down and fighting back. He’s getting some heavy incoming and needs covering fire.

Sen. Jon Tester is a powerful voice for veterans. He leads the Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Under his influence, he’s expanded VA health care in Montana. Fired bureaucrats that caused vets to die waiting for treatment. He’s sponsored legislation to hold the VA accountable and to protect whistleblowers when they drop the ball. He’s speeding up the disability claims process, improved educational benefits for those returning from war, provide transportation to and from VA facilities, assistance for homeless vets and to improve VA services for and empower women veterans. If he say we deserve a better choice to head up the VA I believe him. He is an ally for Montana vets and their families.

Tester has covered us, regardless of political stripe, when we needed it. Now he needs to count on us to saddle up and cover him.

Mike Rippe

Proctor

