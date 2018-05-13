Suspended Billings Officers Want Records Sealed in Sex Case

BILLINGS — Three Billings police officers who were disciplined for having sex with a civilian department employee on the job or in public buildings want any documents related to the cases sealed.

The officers previously asked a judge to keep their names private to spare their families from more pain and suffering, noting they didn’t break any laws.

In advance of a court hearing scheduled for Monday, the Billings Gazette reports that the officers’ lawyers also argued in a court filing that any records, including those in personnel files, shouldn’t be made public. The filing called media attempts to identify them as a “witch hunt that is destroying peoples’ lives and families.”

The Gazette and KTVQ-TV argue the Supreme Court has recognized that police officers have a limited expectation of privacy as people in positions of trust.

