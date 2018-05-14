Floodwaters Knock Down Power Lines in Western Montana

MISSOULA – Floodwaters in western Montana knocked down power lines west of Missoula over the weekend.

NorthWestern Energy had shut off power to the lines, but the lines themselves remain a danger to anyone using the river.

Missoula County sheriff’s spokesman Mel Holtz says the flooding Clark Fork River eroded dirt away from the base of a power pole, causing it to fall on Sunday.

Fishing access sites in the Missoula area are closed. The Missoulian reports the river is carrying debris from trees, outbuildings and trailer homes that are breaking up due to the rushing water.

Moderate to major flooding is expected to continue in the Missoula area for weeks.

